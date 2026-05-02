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Karnataka: Tumakuru peacock deaths caused by H5N1-Avian influenza, health department confirms

Close to 44 peacocks were reported dead from Kolihalli, Bairasandra, Hullenahalli, Timmegoudanpalya and surrounding villages in mid April.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 12:49 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 12:49 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaTumakurupeacock

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