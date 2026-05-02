Karnataka: Tumakuru peacock deaths caused by H5N1-Avian influenza, health department confirms

<p>Bengaluru: The Health and Family Welfare department has confirmed the presence of H5N1-Avian influenza in peacock samples collected from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/32-peacocks-reported-dead-in-tumakuru-in-one-week-3977454">Tumakuru</a>.</p><p>Close to 44 peacocks were reported dead from Kolihalli, Bairasandra, Hullenahalli, Timmegoudanpalya and surrounding villages in mid April. The samples from the carcasses were sent to ICAR/NIHSAD, Bhopal and the results were out on April 29.</p><p>Following the confirmation, the State and District Rapid Response Team convened an inter-sectoral coordination meeting under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner, Tumkuru to review the situation and to undertake containment measures and plan surveillance activities.</p>.A village of forgotten warriors in Tumakuru .<p>Accordingly, an infected zone of 0–3 km and a surveillance zone of 3–10 km radius was established. </p><p>“Fever, ILI, and SARI surveillance will be conducted over the next 10 days, covering a total population of 20,432 across 38 villages,” a statement by the health and family welfare department said.</p><p>The department has advised the public to avoid contact with sick or dead birds, wash hands frequently with soap and water, use personal protective equipment (PPE) when handling birds or their droppings, cook poultry and eggs thoroughly (> 80°c) before consumption, and avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness.</p>