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Karnataka: Two held for creating child sexual abuse material, uploading online 

lnvestigations revealed that two minor girl victims were exploited and videos were created uploaded to the internet.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 20:24 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 20:24 IST
India NewsKarnatakaCrime

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