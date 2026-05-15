Karnataka: Two held for creating child sexual abuse material, uploading online 

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cyber Command Unit (CCU) has arrested two people for allegedly creating Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). </p>.<p>The suspects are Kiran Kumar, 29, and Aditya M K, 20. Aditya worked as a swimming pool maintenance person, while Kumar's employment status was unclear at this time. </p>.<p>According to the Cyber Command, a case was registered at the Kaggalipura police station on May 10 after a tip was recieved about suspected instance of creation of child sexual abuse material for online dissemination.</p>.<p>lnvestigations revealed that two minor girl victims were exploited and videos were created uploaded to the internet. The child victims have subsequently recorded their statements as per procedure, the CCU said. </p>.Bengaluru minor sexually assaulted; 2 booked for filming act to blackmail victim.<p>"Based on the statements of the victims, the arrested persons who assaulted the minors and recorded the acts on their in mobile phones as videos and uploaded them, have been arrested," the CCU said in a statement on Thursday. </p>.<p>The suspects have been booked under Sections 65(2) (rape) and 70 (gang rape) of BNS along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. </p>.<p>The suspects were produced before a court and taken into police custody for further investigation. </p>.<p>The operation was overseen by Pronab Mohanty, Director General of Police (DGP), Cyber Command, Karnataka. </p>