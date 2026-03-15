<p>Mangaluru: Two persons were injured after being attacked with a knife by two youths over a trivial issue at a bar in Shriram Pete in Sullia on Saturday night.</p><p>According to the police, the incident occurred when Nithesh RK (33) and his friend Harish were allegedly assaulted by two youths. During the attack, Harish sustained injuries to the left side of his neck, while both victims suffered injuries to their left hands.</p>.Karnataka: Four arrested for stabbing Hindutva leader in Malpe .<p>Other people present at the bar intervened and managed to stop the assault. The injured were immediately shifted to the Sullia Government Hospital for treatment. Police said the victims are out of danger.</p><p>In connection with the incident, the Sullia Police have registered a case under Sections 118(1), 109 read with 3(5) of the BNS 2023. The suspects, identified as Rajesh BR (27) and Dayanand (30), both residents of Ajjavara village, have been arrested and further investigation is underway. </p>