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Karnataka: Two injured in knife attack over trivial issue: two arrested

According to the police, the incident occurred when Nithesh RK (33) and his friend Harish were allegedly assaulted by two youths.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 07:04 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 07:04 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeKnife attackSullia

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