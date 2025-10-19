<p>Malavalli: Two women died and more than 75 people injured, in a series bus mishap, after the tyre of a KSRTC tyre burst, on the national highway, near Bachanahalli, Malavalli taluk, Mandya district, on Sunday evening.</p><p>Two women admitted at the town hospital in Malavalli, and Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) succumbed to injuries. One of the deceased women has been identified as Rathnamma (50), treated at MIMS, and the other woman is yet to be identified.</p><p>The incident occurred on the National Highway 948 near Bachanahalli, in the taluk. The driver of the KSRTC bus bound for Bengaluru from Kollegal lost control as the tyre burst and rammed into another bus coming in the opposite direction and also hit another bus from behind. </p>.'Caste census' in Karnataka extended till October 31: D K Shivakumar.<p>Ten passengers have sustained serious injuries and more than 65 people have suffered minor injuries. The injured were treated at the town hospital and many were shifted to MIMS for further treatment.</p><p>Rural police rushed to the spot, and with the help of the people, shifted all the injured to the hospitals. The vehicular traffic on the route was disrupted for more than an hour due to the mishap. The bus driver has also suffered serious injuries.</p><p>Additional SP Thimmaiah, CPI B S Sridhar visited the spot.</p><p>Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has also condoled the death of two women in the bus mishap and wished speedy recovery of others.</p>