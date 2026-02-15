Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: UDR case re-registered as murder following medical report; 3 arrested

Police said Thomas was dropped some distance away from the house, after which Chakochchan and Raju allegedly entered the house and assaulted KC Varghese with a wooden log.
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 08:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 February 2026, 08:07 IST
KarnatakaCrimemurderUnnatural death

Follow us on :

Follow Us