<p>Mangaluru: The Uppinangady Police have converted an unnatural death report (UDR) into a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-crime">murder case</a> following medical confirmation that a 73-year-old man died due to severe head injuries and other body injuries.</p><p>A case had initially been registered at Uppinangady Police Station on February 9 under Section 194 (III)(IV) of the BNSS 2023, following the death of KC Varghese (73). However, based on the medical report confirming that the death was caused by grievous assault to the head and other parts of the body, the case was re-registered under Section 103(1) of the BNS and an investigation has been launched, said the police.</p><p>According to the police, the deceased had allegedly assaulted his wife, who then left the house and sat a short distance away. A passerby informed her son, KV Thomas, about the incident. Thomas arranged for an auto-rickshaw to shift his mother to the hospital.</p>.Minor girl rescued from trafficking racket in Mysuru, two arrested.<p>Meanwhile, her brother Raju reached the hospital, and after learning about the assault, he informed another relative, Chakochchan, over the phone and asked him to come immediately. It is alleged that Chakochchan and Raju later discussed the issue with Thomas and decided to confront the elderly man.</p><p>Police said Thomas was dropped some distance away from the house, after which Chakochchan and Raju allegedly entered the house and assaulted KC Varghese with a wooden log. They later came out and reportedly told Thomas that they had “taught him a lesson” and asked him to shift the victim to hospital in an ambulance.</p><p>At the hospital, Thomas allegedly informed authorities that his father might have fallen from the cot, hit his head on a stone, and died, suggesting it was an unnatural death.</p><p>However, following a detailed investigation and medical findings confirming fatal assault injuries, police registered a murder case.</p><p>Based on the medical report, the Uppinangady police have arrested KV Thomas alias Wilson (39), resident of Nelyadi, Kadaba taluk, CT Raju alias Varghese (59), resident of Arasinamakki, Belthangady taluk and Chakochchan (51), resident of Nelyadi, Kadaba taluka. </p>