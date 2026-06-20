Karnataka: Udupi homestay raided, ganja seized

<p>Udupi: Seven persons, including the owner and an employee of an unauthorised homestay, were arrested after Malpe police raided a homestay near Thottam Church in Thenkanidiyoor village of Udupi taluk and seized MDMA, ganja, mobile phones and other articles allegedly linked to drug consumption and distribution.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said the raid was conducted after receiving credible information that narcotic substances were being illegally stored at a homestay with the intention of selling them to the public.</p>