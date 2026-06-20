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Karnataka: Udupi homestay raided, ganja seized

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said the raid was conducted after receiving credible information that narcotic substances were being illegally stored at a homestay
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 01:42 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 01:42 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaUdupi

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