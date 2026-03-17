<p>Kalghatgi: Heaps of hailstones along the Kalghatgi–Mundgod highway disrupted vehicular movement near Machapur in Kalghatgi taluk of Dharwad district on Tuesday. In Betadur of Kundgol taluk and Machapur areas, hailstones blanketed roads, drains, rooftops and farmlands.</p><p>In rural areas, people were seen joyfully collecting hailstones and clicking photographs, treating the rare weather event as a moment of excitement.</p><p>A severe hailstorm accompanied by strong winds struck various villages in Kalghatgi taluk, including the town of Kalghatgi itself.</p><p>Hailstones fell in large quantities, covering roads, drains, and farmland near Machapur and other villages, along the Kalghatagi-Mundagod state highway on the outskirts of Kalghatagi town.</p><p>In some fields near Machapur village in Kalghatagi taluk, the hail accumulated to such an extent that it appeared like a thick carpet of white stones.</p>.Heavy rains fill up water bodies, damages houses in Kittur Karnataka region.<p>An NWKRTC bus heading towards Kalghatgi got stuck in the heaps of hailstones on the road and was unable to move for a while, causing inconvenience to passengers.</p><p>Locals rushed to witness the unusual sight, sharing their excitement. Many remarked that they had never seen such a heavy hailstorm, comparing it to snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir. </p><p>Some even picked up the hailstones on plates and tasted them. The storm brought a sudden drop in temperature, providing relief to those who had been enduring the heat.</p><p>“This is the first time such a huge quantity of hailstones have fallen in the Kalghatgi area. It has damaged mango orchards and soybean crops,” said Parashurama Ettinagudda, a progressive farmer from Sulikatti village, urging officials to inspect and assess the damage to farmers’ fields.</p>