Karnataka Valmiki Corporation scam: SIT arrests suspended MD, accounts officer

The government suspended Padmanabha and Parashurama on May 29 for "dereliction of duty, negligence and violation of financial rules". The unauthorised transfer of Rs 187 crore belonging to the corporation came to the fore after accounts superintendent Chandrashekhar died by suicide on May 26 at his residence in Shivamogga. The money was wired from the corporation’s bank account at the MG Road branch of Union Bank of India to the same bank’s other branches in March 2024.