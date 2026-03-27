Karnataka: Vast tracts of forest destroyed in wildfire in Chamarajanagar

<p>Hanur (Chamarajanagar): Vast tracts of forest were destroyed in a wildfire at Biligiri Ranganatha Swamy Tiger Reserve, in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-tiger-sighted-with-cub-in-chamarajanagar-found-camping-at-banana-plantations-3944525">Chamarajanagar </a>district, on Thursday.</p><p>The fire was first sighted near Gundimala, Bailur Wildlife Range, under Malai Mahadeshwara Hill limits. The Forest and Fire and Emergency Services department personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames but vegetation on several acres was gutted by then.</p>.Elusive tigress rescued in Karnataka's Bandipur.<p>More than 40 dried bamboo plants were destroyed in fire near Gundimala village. According to the Forest department officials, the fire was doused immediately after it came to their notice. </p><p>As there were firelines, the fire did not spread widely, averting a huge mishap, they said. </p>