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Karnataka: Vast tracts of forest destroyed in wildfire in Chamarajanagar

The fire was first sighted near Gundimala, Bailur Wildlife Range, under Malai Mahadeshwara Hill limits.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 18:16 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 18:16 IST
Karnataka

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