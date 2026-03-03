<p>Kudligi (Vijayanagara district): A shepherd and the bear that fatally attacked him met with the same grisly fate in Halasagara village in Kudligi, Vijayanagara district on Monday.</p>.<p>Obayya (45) was tending to his flock of sheep in the afternoon on Monday on the outskirts of the village when he was set upon by a bear. The attack left him seriously wounded, and he succumbed to his injuries almost instantly. Enraged by Obayya’s death, villagers armed with sticks and canes, proceeded to the forest, where they proceeded to club the poor bear to death. Incidentally, the villagers’ act was caught on camera.</p>.Farmer dies on spot after wild elephant attacks him in Mysuru.<p>Obayya is survived by his wife and two daughters. Meanwhile, the Forest Department in Gudekote was intimated about the incident, as were the police.</p>