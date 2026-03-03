Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Villagers kill bear that mauled shepherd to death

Obayya (45) was tending to his flock of sheep in the afternoon on Monday on the outskirts of the village when he was set upon by a bear.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 20:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 20:50 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us