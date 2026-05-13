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Karnataka: Walkers, cyclists at centre of road planning in new Motor Vehicle rules

The new rules make it mandatory for all new road projects and upgrades to include facilities for non-motorised transport (NMT) users such as pedestrians and cyclists.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 22:29 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 22:29 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaMotor Vehicles Act

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