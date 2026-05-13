Karnataka: Walkers, cyclists at centre of road planning in new Motor Vehicle rules

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka has introduced sweeping changes to its Motor Vehicles Rules, placing pedestrians and cyclists at the centre of road planning for the first time. </p>.<p>The new Karnataka Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules, 2026, notified on Tuesday, make it mandatory for all new road projects and upgrades to include facilities for non-motorised transport (NMT) users such as pedestrians and cyclists. </p>.<p>“All new road construction works and upgradation of existing roads shall incorporate facilities for non-motorised transport (NMT) users and pedestrians at the design stage itself, and shall be mandatorily included in the Detailed Project Reports (DPR) prepared for such projects,” the rules <br>state. </p>.Bengaluru pedestrians, step aside; the footpaths are taken.<p>The new rules seek to address long-standing complaints over Karnataka’s, and specifically Bengaluru’s, vehicle-centric road designs that often leave little safe space for walkers and cyclists. Authorities have now been directed to prioritise footpaths, cycle tracks and pedestrian crossings while planning roads. </p>.<p>The notification also says pedestrian space cannot be reduced unless all alternatives, such as removing on-street parking or relocating utilities, are explored. Footpaths must remain obstruction-free and accessible for persons with disabilities. </p>.<p>The rules mandate pedestrian crossings every 150 metres in busy urban areas, while school zones will have stricter safety measures, including speed limits of 25 kmph on urban roads. Dedicated cycle tracks have also been made compulsory on arterial and sub-arterial roads where space <br>permits. </p>.<p>As per the new directive, the government has empowered Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) and the district road safety committees to monitor implementation. </p>