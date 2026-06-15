Karnataka: Water crisis hits Kakamari project, supply suspended in 13 villages

<p>Belagavi: Despite the arrival of the third week of June, rain has not intensified in the Krishna river basin. With no water available in the Hipparagi Barrage except for dead storage, release of water under the Kakamari multi-village drinking water project in Athani taluk was suspended on Saturday. As a result, residents of Kakamari and 13 other villages are facing an acute shortage of drinking water.</p>.<p>Recently, 5,000 cusecs of water was released into the Krishna River from the Rajapur Barrage of Maharashtra. Intermittent rains in some areas have also added a small quantity of water to the river. However, the Hipparagi Barrage has no usable water apart from dead storage, forcing the suspension of water supply under the Kakamari project.</p>.Karnataka: 5,000 cusecs of water released into Krishna river .<p>There are 13 multi-village drinking water projects upstream of the Hipparagi Barrage in Belagavi district, supplying drinking water to 120 villages in Athani, Raibag and Chikkodi taluks. In addition, the Kakamari multi-village drinking water project and single-village schemes at Savadi, Jhunjarwad, Shirahatti and Balawad depend on the river.</p>.<p>Officials said the water currently available in the Krishna River is likely to last only for another week. If there is no substantial rain by then, more multi-village drinking water projects may face shortage <br>of water.</p>.<p>“There are 38 multi-village drinking water projects in the Chikkodi subdivision. Water supply under the Jainapur multi-village drinking water project in Chikkodi taluk has also been suspended after a pipeline was removed for highway construction work near Ankali. The agency executing the highway project has assured us that the pipeline will be restored and the water supply will resume shortly,” said Pandurang Rao, Executive Engineer of Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department of Chikkodi Subdivision.</p>.<p>Since the water supply under Jainapur project has been halted, drinking water is being supplied through tankers. Water supply under the Hirekodi multi-village drinking water project, which had also been suspended recently, resumed operation on Sunday, he said.</p>