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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Water crisis hits Kakamari project, supply suspended in 13 villages

Recently, 5,000 cusecs of water was released into the Krishna River from the Rajapur Barrage of Maharashtra.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 01:29 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 01:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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