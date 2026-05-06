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Karnataka: Water for the winged and the wild

This year alone, 136 students from Class 8th to 10th prepared 345 feeders using naturally available coconut shells and husks.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 18:29 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 18:29 IST
Karnataka NewsDakshina Kannadadrinking water

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