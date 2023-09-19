Karnataka: Water released from KRS dam, farmers continue protests in Mandya

After the Cauvery Water Monitoring Authority directed Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusec of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days, around 2,171 cusec was being released into the river from the KRS dam, and 3,564 cusec into the canals, in Srirangapatna, Mandya district, as on Tuesday morning (September 19).
The inflow to the dam was 4,176 cusec on September 18 and outflow was 4,730 cusec, including 1,669 cusec into the river and the remaining into the canals.
This has disappointed the farmers of Mandya district, who have been staging protests for more than 15 days, demanding a stop to the release of water from KRS dam.
The farmers' organisations have decided to continue their protests, urging the government not to release water from the dam despite the CWMA directions.
While the Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti continues to protest near Sir M Visvesvaraya statue, in Mandya, Bhoomithayi Horata Samiti has decided to stage a protest in Srirangapatna.
The inflow into the KRS dam, as on September 19 was 7,007 cusec and outflow into the river was 2,171 cusec and 3,564 cusec to the canals. In all, 5735 cusec is being released from the dam. The water level of the dam is 96.86 ft as against the maximum level of 124.80 ft.
The water level of Kabini dam is 2276.18 ft as against the maximum level of 2284 ft. The inflow into the dam was 3525 cusec and outflow 1663 cusec into the river and 2390 cusec into the canals.