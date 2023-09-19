Karnataka: Water released from KRS dam, farmers continue protests in Mandya

After the Cauvery Water Monitoring Authority directed Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusec of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days, around 2,171 cusec was being released into the river from the KRS dam, and 3,564 cusec into the canals, in Srirangapatna, Mandya district, as on Tuesday morning (September 19).

The inflow to the dam was 4,176 cusec on September 18 and outflow was 4,730 cusec, including 1,669 cusec into the river and the remaining into the canals.

This has disappointed the farmers of Mandya district, who have been staging protests for more than 15 days, demanding a stop to the release of water from KRS dam.