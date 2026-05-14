Karnataka: Wild Jumbo herd creates panic on Palar-MM Hills road

<p>Chamarajanagar: The frequent sighting of a herd of wild jumbos by the road on Palar-Malai Mahadeshwara Hills stretch, has been creating panic among vehicle users.</p><p>Both the sides of the road, from Palar to MM Hills, is a thick forest and the wild jumbo stray onto the roadside and also stand in the middle of the road, blocking vehicular traffic for a while, during day time and also during the night.</p>.Farmer killed in jumbo attack in Kanakapura.<p>A herd of jumbos had come onto the road on Wednesday night, creating fear and anxiety among road users. Motorbike riders were seen clicking pictures and shooting videos of the herd on their mobile phones. </p><p>The Forest department should take measures to prevent the wild jumbos coming onto the roads and drive them away into the forest, urged the locals.</p><p>The video clip of the jumbo herd has been widely circulated on social media. The video clip shows that a female jumbo in the herd suffered injury on its trunk. The Forest department should provide suitable treatment to the elephant, demand netizens.</p>