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Karnataka: Wild Jumbo herd creates panic on Palar-MM Hills road

The Forest department should take measures to prevent the wild jumbos coming onto the roads and drive them away into the forest, urged the locals.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 15:50 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 15:50 IST
Karnataka NewsJumboMM Hills

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