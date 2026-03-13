Menu
Karnataka will host stranded foreign tourists amid West Asia conflict: Tourism Minister HK Patil

"Karnataka is taking steps to ensure their stay is comfortable until the situation stabilises, including managing visas and providing necessary assistance," Patil said.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 13:51 IST
Published 13 March 2026, 13:51 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaWest AsiaHK Patil

