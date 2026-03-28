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Karnataka wine merchants allege massive excise scam, demand investigation

The Federation of Wine Merchants Association has demanded an immediate high-level inquiry by a senior IAS officer.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 21:02 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 21:02 IST
KarnatakaExcisewine

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