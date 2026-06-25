Karnataka: With 33 new crest gates, Tungabhadra dam gets fresh lease of life

<p>With 33 new crest gates, Tungabhadra dam gets fresh lease of life</p>.<p>On Thursday, the chief ministers of Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil will jointly launch 33 newly installed crest gates in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tungabhadra-dam">Tungabhadra (TB) dam</a> in Hosapete. The Rs 51-crore renovation project has replaced the 73-year-old spillway gates and chain links, extending the dam’s structural life by 50 years.</p>.<p>For 80-year-old retired engineer and hydraulic expert N Kannaiah Naidu, the event marks the culmination of a mission that began with a crisis nearly two years ago.</p>.<p>On August 10, 2024, Naidu, a dam advisor based in Hyderabad, received a distress call after crest gate 19 was washed away when its chain link snapped. With the reservoir full and flood alarms sounding, panic spread among villages downstream. Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh governments worried about standing crops across nearly 14 lakh acres.</p>.<p><strong>Timely intervention</strong></p>.<p>Naidu rushed to the dam site and, along with a team of experts, spent five days designing, fabricating and installing an emergency stop-log gate to prevent the reservoir from draining out.</p>.Security tightened in Karnataka's Koppal ahead of Tungabhadra dam crest gates inauguration.<p class="bodytext">Naidu, who bagged the Rajyotsava Award that year, warned that all 33 crest gates had exceeded their lifespan and needed urgent replacement.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Born into a farming family in Dasarapalli village in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district, Naidu studied mechanical engineering at Sri Venkateswara College, Tirupati. After training in dam design under veteran engineer S T Iyengar, he joined Tungabhadra Steels in 1976 and retired in 2002.</p>.<p class="bodytext">During his career, he designed crest gates, sluice gates, power-generation gates and canal regulator gates, building close ties with farmers across the Tungabhadra basin. Having helped commission 170 dams and provided technical expertise to more than 500 dams (including Sardar Sarovar, Supa, Almatti, Narayanpur dams) across the country, Naidu believes India’s future water security will depend as much on maintaining existing dams as on building new ones.</p>.<p class="bodytext">This year, acting on his recommendation, a Central Water Commission team endorsed the proposal to replace all 33 gates. Between February and June 2026, Naidu returned to the project and the ageing crest gates were replaced with newly designed non-panel gates.</p>.<p class="bodytext">For Naidu, the Tungabhadra episode highlights a larger concern. Despite disasters such as the 1979 Machchu dam failure in Gujarat, which claimed around 2,000 lives, India enacted the Dam Safety Act only in 2021. While inspections and surveillance have improved since then, he believes governments must do more.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“There must be separate allocations for dam safety. The Centre has realised the importance of dam management and is bringing in experts to assess risks and suggest corrective measures. But state governments must take it seriously and provide funds for gate replacement and overall maintenance,” said Naidu.</p>