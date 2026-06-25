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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: With 33 new crest gates, Tungabhadra dam gets fresh lease of life

For 80-year-old retired engineer and hydraulic expert N Kannaiah Naidu, the event marks the culmination of a mission that began with a crisis nearly two years ago.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 23:23 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 23:23 IST
Karnataka NewsTungabhadra dam

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