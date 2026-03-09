Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka witnesses decline in potato cultivation, poor seeds chip away at yield

Alarmed by the steady decline in the number of growers, the horticulture department has begun efforts to revive cultivation.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 22:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 March 2026, 22:52 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakapotato

Follow us on :

Follow Us