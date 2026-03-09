<p>Mysuru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a>, one of the major potato-producing states in south India, is witnessing a sharp decline in cultivation by over 50 per cent.</p>.<p>This has raised concerns, particularly in Hassan district, which accounts for over 40 per cent of the state’s potato yield. Shortage of good quality seeds, increase in costs, excess rainfall has resulted in the rotting of seed potatoes, crop damage and blight disease. Farmers are now opting for commercial crops like maize and ginger.</p>.<p>Alarmed by the steady decline in the number of growers, the horticulture department has begun efforts to revive cultivation.</p>.<p>In Hassan, potato was earlier cultivated on around 50,000 hectares. It has come down in the last 15-20 years to 6,000-8,000 hectares. </p>.'It was a daylight dacoity on lands of poor farmers,' Karnataka High Court.<p>Yogesh, deputy director for horticulture, Hassan, told DH, “Fifteen years ago, potato was cultivated on around one lakh hectares in the state. However, its cultivation area has shrunk to less than 30,000 hectares. The focus now is on overcoming challenges like high costs of seeds, substandard seed potatoes and reliance on traditional farming”.</p>.<p>The department is focusing on Hassan district and is taking all measures to increase cultivation to a minimum of 25,000 hectares, he said.</p>.<p>The Kufri Jyothi variety was grown on around 45,000 hectares up to 2005 in the district. </p>.<p>In 2006-07, disease hit the Kufri Jyothi variety potato crops badly and most farmers stopped growing it, bringing down down production, Yogesh said.</p>.<p>Kufri Chipsona, used for making chips, was also grown, as part of a contract with companies.</p>.<p>The department then focused on best practices and introduced new varieties like Kufri Himalini and Kufro Karan, which are blight-tolerant, he said.</p>.<p>To encourage farmers, a ‘Potato Mela’ was held, where they had a direct interaction with experts and potato seed suppliers from Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab. </p>.<p>“Potatoes are grown in Hassan during the May-August kharif season and November-February rabi crop. We are sourcing good quality seeds now,” he said.</p>.<p>Five quintals of seed potatoes are required for one acre of cultivation.</p>.<p>The farmer spends around Rs 80,000 from sowing to harvesting. If there is no pest attack or disease, he gets 35 quintals of yield. If traders purchase it at Rs 20 per kg, they get Rs 70,000. But the traders sells the same at Rs 30-35 per kg, farmers said.</p>.<p>Shankar from Appenahalli, Hassan taluk, said, “I have been growing the chips variety potato for the last 20 years. I got 100 bags of yield on my eight acres last year. If good quality seeds, pesticides and proper guidance are given, we can increase cultivation”.</p>.<p>Suresh from Bettahalli said, “Even if the yield is less, I have been cultivating potato for 25 years now. But a farmer cannot sustain losses every year. So, the department should encourage farmers and provide proper guidance”.</p>