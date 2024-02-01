Karnataka: Woman allegedly confined to the house in H D Kote rescued

H D Kote (Mysuru dist): Police rescue a woman, who was alleged to have been confined to the house for the last 12 years, by her husband Sannala, at H Mattakere village, in H D Kote taluk, Mysuru district.
Suma, 29, wife of Sannala, was confined to the house by her husband. It is said that Suma was the second wife of Sannala. They have a 11 year old son and nine year old daughter.
It is said that Sannala, who is a labourer, had to lock her up in the house, when he used to go out for work. The windows too were secured to ensure that Suma does not speak to others. He also used to place a bucket inside for her to attend nature's call, as there was no toilet inside.
Speaking to DH, Asha, Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) said, the couple were married for 12 years. Sannala used to lock her up inside the house when he used to go for work, so that she does not speak to anybody. Learning about the incident, Police personnel, and members of Santwana Kendra visited the house on Wednesday evening, and rescued the woman, breaking the locks. According to Suma, mediation was held in this regard in the village several times, but the man continued to harass her.
Suma and her children have been shifted to her parents house in Hyrige village. However, the woman refused to lodge a complaint against her husband in this regard. Sannala is said to have given an endorsement to the police, saying that he will not harass her again. But Suma is said to have told that she will stay in her parents house, for which her husband has agreed.