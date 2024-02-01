Karnataka: Woman allegedly confined to the house in H D Kote rescued

H D Kote (Mysuru dist): Police rescue a woman, who was alleged to have been confined to the house for the last 12 years, by her husband Sannala, at H Mattakere village, in H D Kote taluk, Mysuru district.

Suma, 29, wife of Sannala, was confined to the house by her husband. It is said that Suma was the second wife of Sannala. They have a 11 year old son and nine year old daughter.

It is said that Sannala, who is a labourer, had to lock her up in the house, when he used to go out for work. The windows too were secured to ensure that Suma does not speak to others. He also used to place a bucket inside for her to attend nature's call, as there was no toilet inside.