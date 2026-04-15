Karnataka woman murdered for eloping with man from other caste

<p>Belagavi: A tip-off over hurried last rites of a woman helped police crack a murder over out-of-caste elopment in Nandigudi of Hukkeri taluk.</p>.<p>Police said a 24-year-old married woman was murdered by her family members by force-feeding poison to her on March 21. The body was cremated in the cover of night. </p>.<p class="bodytext">She was married to a man from Raibag taluk. But she had an affair with a man from Nandigudi. As her husband turned a liquor addict, she eloped with the Nandigudi man on Feb 17. Both belonged to different castes. They were brought back after their families filed a missing complaint. All attempts to convince her against the relationship went in vain. </p>.<p class="bodytext">In March, the family members brought her to Araga in Maharashtra’s Sangli district, where she was murdered. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Yamakanamaradi police inspector Javed Mushapuri got a tip-off that the woman could have been murdered. After grilling, 3 suspects confessed to the crime. </p>