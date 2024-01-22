Karnataka woman raises 'Allahu Akbar' slogan during Ram mandir celebrations

Shivamogga: A woman in Karnataka raised 'Allahu Akbar' slogans when Hindu activists were celebrating the inauguration of Ram mandir in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, leading to a tense situation.

The incident took place at Shivappa Nayaka Circle in Shivamogga on Monday.

When activists of Hindu organisations were chanting Jai Sri Ram as part of their celebrations, the woman said 'Allahu Akbar'. Police who were present there took her to their custody immediately, and left the spot to prevent untoward incidents.

Speaking to DH, SP GK Mithun Kumar said she was mentally unstable and was under treatment for a few months as per her father's statement. She is reportedly under medication for the same.

The police are investigating it from all angles.