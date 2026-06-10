Karnataka: Woman shoots self dead

<p>Chikkamagaluru: A 55-year-old homemaker allegedly died by suicide as she shoot herself with a licensed revolver at her residence in Halenahalli Layout in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Suma, wife of businessman Rajesh. Suma ended her life when no one was at home. </p>.In Karnataka's Dharwad, minor girl dies by suicide; harassment alleged.<p>Police said that she had left behind a note before the incident. The note has been seized and is being examined as part of the investigation.</p><p>The exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. The Basavanahalli Police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident.</p>