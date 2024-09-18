Karnataka woman, who donated part of liver to kin, passes away

Mangaluru: A lecturer, who donated a part of her liver to another person, passed away a few days later. Archana Kamath (33) was a resident of Karangalpady and the wife of CA Chetan Kamath. She had donated a portion of her liver to a relative. The liver was transplanted to another person at a hospital in Bengaluru.

After taking rest for three days at the hospital, she returned home in Karangalpady. Soon, her health began to deteriorate and it is reported that she passed away due to multiple organ failure while being taken back to the hospital in Bengaluru.