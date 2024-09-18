Karnataka woman, who donated part of liver to kin, passes away

Mangaluru: A lecturer, who donated a part of her liver to another person, passed away a few days later. Archana Kamath (33) was a resident of Karangalpady and the wife of CA Chetan Kamath. She had donated a portion of her liver to a relative. The liver was transplanted to another person at a hospital in Bengaluru.
After taking rest for three days at the hospital, she returned home in Karangalpady. Soon, her health began to deteriorate and it is reported that she passed away due to multiple organ failure while being taken back to the hospital in Bengaluru.
Her funeral was conducted in her hometown of Koteshwara in Kundapura taluk.
Lauding her act, DK MP Capt Brijesh Chowta in his X handle wrote: “Even in her demise, she has left a valuable lesson of selflessness for all of us. Her willingness to dare and donate her liver to save a life with the firm belief that she was doing the right thing even at the risk of her life will be something she will be remembered for.”
