Karnataka Women Journalists’ Association to present awards to senior women journalists

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Women Journalists’ Association has selected senior journalists B Uttarakumari and Tanuja Nayak for its annual awards for 2025–26. </p>.Piyush Goyal wins UK-India Award for elevating ties.<p>For the award presented to women achievers outside the field of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/journalism">journalism</a>, the Association has chosen Dr Bhuvaneshwari Kamble of Indi, who has been working for the rights and organisation of women migrant workers. </p><p>According to a statement issued by Association president R Poornima, the awards will be presented at a function scheduled to be held in the second week of July.</p>