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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Women Journalists’ Association to present awards to senior women journalists

The awards will be presented at a function scheduled to be held in the second week of July.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 02:07 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 02:07 IST
Karnataka NewsJournalistsJournalists' Association

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