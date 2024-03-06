Karnataka: Women's panel plans 24x7 call centre to redress grievances

Dr Nagalakshmi Chowdhary, chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women, said on Tuesday that she planned to set up a call centre at the commission’s head office in Bengaluru to redress grievances of women in distress.
The call centre will function 24X7 and create awareness among women on different schemes of the government meant for them.
She was speaking to reporters after visiting ‘Sakhi-One Stop Centre’ at Lady Goschen Hospital.
“A majority of women are unaware of various schemes launched by the government. It has introduced many schemes, provides subsidy for self-employment and imparts skill development training,” she stressed.
The chairperson stressed on creating awareness in schools, colleges and universities on various crimes and its consequences.
She said, “It is important to counsel boys on the severity of punishment for various crimes. I will be talk to the departments concerned on conducting awareness programmes on cyber crime, as we see a lot of children being trapped in it.”
Lauding the students who rushed to nab the suspect, Abin Sibi, who threw
acid on a girl at the Kadaba PU college here recently, Nagalakshmi said they would be rewarded by the Commission.
Nagalakshmi visited A J Hospital and Research Centre and promised all support to the three victims of the acid attack.
The chairperson told reporters that the victims were stable, brave and worried about their ongoing II PU exams. They had written the Kannada paper on March 1.
“I will meet the minister for school education and literacy to discuss issues related to the three students writing the remaining papers and the CET,” she said.
The chairperson said that the injured will be given compensation of Rs 4 lakh each. Later, they will get up to Rs 20 lakh for treatment, including corrective surgeries.
(Published 05 March 2024, 20:30 IST)