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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka writers, activists flag voter deletion fears in SIR

The open letter claims that automated processes or specific software-driven verification methods similar to those deployed in states like West Bengal risk stripping the poor
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 23:12 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 23:12 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaspecial intensive revision

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