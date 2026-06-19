Karnataka writers, activists flag voter deletion fears in SIR

<p>Bengaluru: A collective of <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/kannada">Kannada </a>writers, intellectuals and activists have written an open letter to the State Election Commission (SEC) and the state government, expressing concern over the potential mass disenfranchisement of genuine voters due to automated digital verification processes.</p>.<p>The open letter claims that automated processes or specific software-driven verification methods similar to those deployed in states like West Bengal risk stripping the poor, marginalised and rural communities of their fundamental right to vote due to technical discrepancies or a lack of new documentation.</p>.<p>The signatories alleged that across various states, anywhere between 20 lakh and 3 crore eligible voters have reportedly been dropped from electoral rolls due to rigid verification frameworks. They cautioned that such exercises act as a backdoor implementation of citizen exclusion policies, creating an atmosphere of anxiety and potentially reducing vulnerable populations to second-class citizens.</p>.SIR in Karnataka | How to protect your vote? Civil society group in Bengaluru shows the way.<p><strong>Protest on June 20</strong></p>.<p>The fraternity backed by actor-activist Prakash Raj, noted critics and writers Prof Rahamat Tarikere, Mudnakudu Chinnaswamy, Banu Mushtaq and Purushottama Bilimale, former minister B T Lalitha Naik, Prof Rajendra Chenni, Banjagere Jayaprakash and acclaimed authors Vivek Shanbhag and Jayant Kaikini, among others have their extended full solidarity to a massive protest meeting scheduled to be held at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on June 20.</p>.<p><strong>Key demands</strong> </p>.<p>1. The Election Commission must refrain from using automated logical discrepancy software that led to large-scale deletions elsewhere</p>.<p>2. Draft electoral rolls must undergo physical verification by convening mandatory gram sabhas and ward sabhas in urban pockets before finalisation</p>.<p>3. Citizens must be given a minimum window of six months to submit necessary documents, corrections or file objections</p>.<p>4. The state government must actively improve the master roll by adopting social audit criteria formulated by the commission to ensure no eligible citizen is left behind</p>