Karnataka Yakshagana Academy awards 'Parthisubba Prashasthi' to Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna

Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna has been selected for Karnataka Yakshagana Academy's 'Parthisubba Prashasthi'.

Academy President Tallur Shivaram Shetty, while releasing the list of award winners for 2023, said the Partisubba award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Yakshagana artistes Dinesh Ammannaya, M Jabbar Samo, Polya Lakshminarayana Shetty, Chennappa Gowda Sajipa, Moodalapaya Yakshagaana Bhagavatha Narayanappa A R have been selected for Academy honorary awards.

The honorary awards carry a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each.

Academy Yakshasiri annual awards will be conferred on Raghunath Shetty Bayaru, Diwakar Dasa Kavalakarre, Subraya Patali Sampaje, Naradi Bhojaraja Shetty, Sadananda Prabhu, Holemage Nagappa Marakala, Shiralagi Thimmappa Hegde, Babu Kulal Halladi, Shivaiah, and Jeeyappa.