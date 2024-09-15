Karnataka Yakshagana Academy awards 'Parthisubba Prashasthi' to Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna

Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna has been selected for Karnataka Yakshagana Academy's 'Parthisubba Prashasthi'.
Academy President Tallur Shivaram Shetty, while releasing the list of award winners for 2023, said the Partisubba award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.
Yakshagana artistes Dinesh Ammannaya, M Jabbar Samo, Polya Lakshminarayana Shetty, Chennappa Gowda Sajipa, Moodalapaya Yakshagaana Bhagavatha Narayanappa A R have been selected for Academy honorary awards.
The honorary awards carry a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each.
Academy Yakshasiri annual awards will be conferred on Raghunath Shetty Bayaru, Diwakar Dasa Kavalakarre, Subraya Patali Sampaje, Naradi Bhojaraja Shetty, Sadananda Prabhu, Holemage Nagappa Marakala, Shiralagi Thimmappa Hegde, Babu Kulal Halladi, Shivaiah, and Jeeyappa.
The award carries a cash prize of Rs 25,000 reach, said Shetty. Dattinidhi Prashasthi Karki Hiriya Paramayya Hasyagara Prashathi will be conferred on Gopalakrishna Shankar Bhat Jogimane and the award will carry a cash prize of Rs 25,000.
Vidwan Ganapathi Bhat and Manorama B N have been selected for pusthaka bahumana for 2022. While Sathish G Naik and H Sujayindra Hande have been selected for pusthaka bahumana for 2023 and the awards carry Rs 25,000 each, said Academy president.
The award ceremony will be held at Town Hall in Mangaluru either on November second or third week.
Published 14 September 2024, 18:59 IST