Karnataka yet to announce reservation for Mayor, Deputy Mayor posts

Mangaluru: While the single-year terms of Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur and his deputy Sunitha will end on September 7, the state government is yet to announce the reservation for the 25th term of the two posts.

Even if the state government announces reservation for the 25th term immediately, the next mayor will continue only up to February 2025 as the council’s five-year term will end then and elections for the council comprising 60 wards will have to be held at the time.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP bagged 44 out of 60 seats, while the Congress had 14 seats and SDPI got two.

Shashidhar Hegde, a senior corporator and former mayor from Congress, noted that the current mayor can continue in power even if the government does not announce reservation.