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Karnataka: Young, educated farmers resist Bidadi township plan

Refuse to trade profitable ancestral land, prefer farming to factory jobs
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 23:13 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 23:13 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBidadi

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