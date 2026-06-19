Karnataka: Young, educated farmers resist Bidadi township plan

<p>The state government’s plan to build a township in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/bidadi">Bidadi </a>is facing strong protest. This resistance is not coming from old farmers who dislike change. Instead, it is led by highly educated young people and second-generation farmers who say that they make up over 80% of the farming community here. For these youth, their ancestral land is a highly profitable asset that beats any office or factory job.</p>.<p>Many young professionals are choosing farming over corporate life. Bharath Kumar H D, a 28-year-old software engineer at a firm in Rajajinagar, helps his single mother run their 1.25-acre ancestral farm on weekends. “For us, this land acts as a lifelong retirement backup,” Bharath says, noting it protects him against corporate layoffs. </p>.<p>Similarly, 35-year-old Shekar S works rotating shifts at the nearby Toyota factory and uses his free time to farm a 2-acre plot. He earns a net profit of up to Rs 3.5 lakhs a year from coconuts and mangoes. He explains why local youth avoid factory jobs: “Industries only pay Rs 12,000-15,000 a month and the mental stress is immense. Because companies pay locals poorly, the youth prefer running their own dairy, poultry or silk farms.”</p>.BJP delegation visits Karnataka's Bidadi, urges government to not ‘threaten’ farmers.<p>Silk farming (sericulture) is even more profitable. Local youth say that they earn a net profit of Rs 80,000 in just 15 to 20 days.</p>.<p>Arjun Ramanna of Byramangala left a monthly salary of Rs 16,000 in the automobile sector to farm just one acre of land. Today, his profit from coconuts and milk is Rs 2-3 lakh every three months, four times his past salary.</p>.<p>The government promises Rs 2 - 2.5 crore per acre for the land, as market rates nearby are soaring between Rs 10 - 15 crores per acre. However, farmers do not trust sudden windfall. Locals remember when land in neighboring Abbunkuppe was taken in 1996 for Rs 6 lakh per acre. Thirty years later, those families have spent all their money and cannot even buy a tiny piece of land today.</p>.<p>Arjun Ramanna warns that sudden wealth vanishes quickly without a steady job: “Two years is more than enough to burn through crores on luxury cars and big houses. If a man gets sudden cash without a steady income, he loses his mind.” Where local families explain how big cash payouts break relationships, cause family fights and leave people with nothing in the end.</p>.<p>For families like Suma Veeresh’s in Kanchugaranahalli, the fight is for their children. She owns a 2-acre plot with four cows, and her 21-year-old college-educated son completely refuses to give up the farm. </p>.<p>While many young people want to keep their farms, another group of local farmers is eager to sell their land to the government.</p>.<p>For older farmers who are too tired to work, families struggling with unpredictable weather or young people who want to start businesses in the city, the government’s offer is an opportunity. </p>.<p>“Farming isn’t what it used to be for everyone. My health is failing, labour is difficult to find, and the weather gets more unpredictable every year,” says 62-year-old Mahadevaiah, who owns a 1.5-acre plot in the area. “At my age, I cannot look after the soil anymore and my kids have moved to Bengaluru for IT jobs and have no interest in returning. If the government gives us the market rate of Rs 10 crores, I can clear my debts, buy a comfortable flat in the city and live my remaining years in peace without the daily stress of the fields.”</p>