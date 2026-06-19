Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Youth dies by suicide after losing money in IPL betting

Unable to cope with the pressure by the lenders, Narayanaswamy, the sole breadwinner of the family, took the drastic step, the police said.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 23:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 June 2026, 23:37 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaTumakuruIPL betting

Follow us on :

Follow Us