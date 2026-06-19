Karnataka: Youth dies by suicide after losing money in IPL betting

<p>Gubbi: A 25-year-old youth died by suicide after allegedly losing a large sum of money in IPL betting. Narayanaswamy of Ankalkoppa village under CS Pura hobli of Gubbi taluk was found hanging from a tree near his house on Thursday.</p>.<p>Narayanaswamy was working as a courier agent. He had landed into financial trouble after losing huge sums of money in the betting in the recently concluded IPL T20 tournament. </p>.<p>Unable to cope with the pressure by the lenders, Narayanaswamy, the sole breadwinner of the family, took the drastic step, the police said.</p>.<p>The CS Pura police have registered a case.</p>