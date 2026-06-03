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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Zilla Panchayat CEO post lies vacant for months

Bharat S, who was serving as ZP CEO, was transferred in August 2025. Since then, no permanent appointment has been made.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 18:46 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 18:46 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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