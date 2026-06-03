Karnataka: Zilla Panchayat CEO post lies vacant for months

<p>Gadag: The post of Zilla Panchayat chief executive officer (ZP CEO), a key position in the district’s administrative framework, has remained vacant for the past 10 months, drawing criticism from the public.</p>.<p>Bharat S, who was serving as ZP CEO, was transferred in August 2025. Since then, no permanent appointment has been made.</p>.<p>The deputy commissioner is currently holding additional charge of the post. Notably, the Zilla Panchayat’s official website still lists Bharat S as the CEO.</p>.<p>Residents argue that the Panchayat Raj system is founded on the principle of decentralisation and leaving the district-level leadership post vacant undermines that objective.</p>.<p>They also claim it has affected the efficient functioning of various panchayat-level activities.</p>.<p>Uttara Karnataka Mahasabha president Ravikanth Angadi said farmers’ issues remain unresolved and several works have stalled.</p>.<p>Demanding the immediate appointment of a competent officer as the ZP CEO, he cautioned of protests if no action is taken.</p>