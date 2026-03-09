<p>Bengaluru: The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> has said that the state budget allocation for minority welfare appears inadequate when compared to the community’s demographic share and developmental needs.</p>.<p>Jamaat president Mohammed Sa’ad Belgami said the budget with a total outlay of Rs 4.48 lakh crore had earmarked around Rs 3,400 crore for minority welfare programmes and schemes. </p>.CIABC, BAI welcomes reforms excise reforms announced in Karnataka Budget.<p>Minorities constitute nearly 15 per cent of Karnataka’s population, and allocating not even 1 per cent of the total budget outlay to their welfare raises serious questions about equity and proportional representation in public spending, he added. </p>.<p>In its election manifesto, the Congress had assured the minority community that the annual allocation for minority welfare would increase to Rs 10,000 crore. Dr Belgami noted that the allocation for minority welfare had reduced from Rs 4,700 crore (1.18 per cent). </p>.<p>He said minorities face significant gaps in access to quality education, employment opportunities, housing and entrepreneurship support.</p>.<p>In this context, stronger measures were expected to expand scholarships, strengthen minority educational institutions, promote skill development and support entrepreneurship among minority youth.</p>.<p>He sought concrete steps in the coming budgets to ensure adequate resources are allocated for their educational, economic and social advancement.</p>