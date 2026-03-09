Menu
Karnataka's budgetary allocation for minority welfare inadequate: Jamaat-e-Islami

Jamaat president Mohammed Sa’ad Belgami said the budget with a total outlay of Rs 4.48 lakh crore had earmarked around Rs 3,400 crore for minority welfare programmes and schemes.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 22:52 IST
Published 08 March 2026, 22:52 IST
