Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru sees 58% monsoon deficit, worst in 56-year record

<p>Chikkamagaluru: Farmers in the district are facing severe distress due to a significant shortage of monsoon rainfall. According to rainfall data from the past 56 years, this year has recorded the lowest monsoon rainfall in the district's history.</p>.<p>Rainfall has been deficient across all taluks of the district. The southwest monsoon, which normally brings substantial rainfall to the region, has so far recorded a 58% deficit. From June 1 until now, the district was expected to receive 208 mm of rainfall, but only 88 mm has been recorded.</p>.<p>The limited rainfall has been scattered and uneven, resulting in the large deficit. A review of monsoon rainfall data since 1970 shows that the previous highest deficit was recorded in 1987, when rainfall was 49% below normal. Other years with significant deficits include 2002 (40%), 2003 (39%), and 2023 (40%).</p>.<p>However, this year's 58% deficit is the worst ever on record. On the other hand, 2018 witnessed the highest excess rainfall, receiving 32% more than normal. Similarly, rainfall was 25% above normal in 2013 and 22% above normal in 2019. Not only has the monsoon been weak this year, but pre-monsoon rainfall was also below average.</p>.<p>Between January 1 and May 31, rainfall deficiency stood at only 4%. However, the situation has worsened considerably since the onset of the monsoon. Considering the total rainfall from January until now, the district has recorded a 31% overall rainfall deficit, and the shortfall continues to increase with each passing day.</p>.<p>Chikkamagaluru is the source of five major rivers. Water levels in all these rivers have dropped significantly, causing concern not only within the district but also among people in neighboring districts that depend on these river systems. </p><p>The continued rainfall deficit has raised fears about its impact on agriculture, drinking water supplies, and overall water availability in the coming months.</p>