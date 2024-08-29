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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru sees 58% monsoon deficit, worst in 56-year record

The limited rainfall has been scattered and uneven, resulting in the large deficit.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 20:09 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 20:09 IST
Karnataka NewsmonsoonChikkamagalururain deficit

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