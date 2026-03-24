<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nandini">Nandini</a> brand by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) is the official dairy partner for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 slated to start from March 28.</p><p>KMF MD B Shivaswamy said that the association with RCB reiterates KMF’s support for sports. “KMF and RCB represent the coming together of two great national brands rooted in Karnataka and we are looking forward to interacting with the passionate fans of RCB during the league this season. With KMF-Nandini designated as the ‘Official Dairy Partner' of this league, Nandini will be a part of various advertisements and promotional activities,” he said.</p>.Invested nearly 7 crore to improve crowd management at Chinnaswamy Stadium: RCB CEO Rajesh Menon.<p>Rajesh Menon, Chief Operating Officer, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rcb">Royal Challengers Bengaluru</a>, opined that the association would be special for fans.</p><p>"We are delighted to partner with KMF (Nandini) for this season. This partnership is built on shared values of excellence, trust and a deep connection with our community. Nandini's legacy and household presence across the state make this association truly special, and we look forward to creating meaningful moments for fans together through the season,” he said.</p><p>KMF had earlier sponsored the Scotland and Ireland cricket teams in the 2024 T20 World Cup.</p>