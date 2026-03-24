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Karnataka's dairy brand Nandini joins RCB as official partner for IPL 2026

Rajesh Menon, Chief Operating Officer, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, opined that the association would be special for fans.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 15:28 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 14:32 IST
Karnataka NewsCricketIPLRCBKMFNandini

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