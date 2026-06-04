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Karnataka's Dalit CM hope fades, G Parameshwara is deputy CM again

Every time Karnataka faces political uncertainty, the chorus for a Dalit CM grows louder. But the demand has largely remained a bargaining tool during leadership crises.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 03:13 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Karnataka's Dalit CM hope fades, G Parameshwara is deputy CM again

In one line
Karnataka's repeated demand for a Dalit Chief Minister remains unfulfilled as G Parameshwara is reappointed as Deputy CM instead.
Key points
Dalit CM demand unmet
Despite frequent calls for a Dalit Chief Minister in Karnataka, no leader from the community has secured the top post, with G Parameshwara once again becoming Deputy CM.
Parameshwara's political journey
A six-time MLA from Tumakuru, Parameshwara has been a prominent Dalit leader but has missed the CM post thrice, including in 2013 and 2023.
Power-sharing dynamics
The 2023 'secret' power-sharing pact between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar led to Parameshwara being overlooked for the CM role, despite his lobbying.
Historical context of Dalit leadership
Mallikarjun Kharge, another senior Dalit leader, also failed to become CM three times, highlighting the persistent challenge for Dalit representation in top roles.
Generational shift resistance
Rumours of younger leaders being appointed as Deputy CMs were opposed by senior leaders, signalling resistance to rapid generational change in leadership.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 04 June 2026, 03:13 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsDalitG Parameshwara

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