Karnataka's Dalit CM hope fades, G Parameshwara is deputy CM again

Karnataka's repeated demand for a Dalit Chief Minister remains unfulfilled as G Parameshwara is reappointed as Deputy CM instead.

Key points

• Dalit CM demand unmet Despite frequent calls for a Dalit Chief Minister in Karnataka, no leader from the community has secured the top post, with G Parameshwara once again becoming Deputy CM.

• Parameshwara's political journey A six-time MLA from Tumakuru, Parameshwara has been a prominent Dalit leader but has missed the CM post thrice, including in 2013 and 2023.

• Power-sharing dynamics The 2023 'secret' power-sharing pact between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar led to Parameshwara being overlooked for the CM role, despite his lobbying.

• Historical context of Dalit leadership Mallikarjun Kharge, another senior Dalit leader, also failed to become CM three times, highlighting the persistent challenge for Dalit representation in top roles.