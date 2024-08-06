Karnataka's Davangere University distributes papers containing answers to students; later puts off exam

Davangere: Davangere University has put off the final year examination of B.Com as question papers containing answers were also distributed to students on Tuesday.
The examination of E-Commerce was slated to be held at 10:00 am and students entered the examination halls on time in Chitradurga and Davangere districts. The invigilators gave question papers to them. After some minutes, they realised that the question papers contained the answers as well. Hence, the examination was put off.
Over 70 colleges functioning in both the districts are affiliated to the university. Over 500 students had chosen the subject for the examination. The question papers containing answers had been distributed in 15 centres.
In a press note, the University Registrar (Evaluation) C K Ramesh said that the examination of e-commerce slated to be held on August 6 has been put off. "The next date of the examination will be announced shortly. The university regrets the inconvenience causes to students," he said.
