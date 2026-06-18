Karnataka's Department of School Education gives nod for English-medium sections at government high schools

<p>Bengaluru: More than 30,000 students at government schools who completed class seven in English-medium sections this year were staring at an uncertain future owing to the fact that their schools either had no high schools or did not offer English-medium classes from class eight. However, the Department of School Education and Literacy has come to their rescue by fast-tracking approval to start English-medium sections from class eight at these schools. However, the new sections will be started only in those schools that are not within a two-kilometre radius of another government high school.</p>.Dilapidated school buildings put students in Karnataka's Chitradurga at risk.<p>These are the students who were the first to enrol in English-medium sections in 2018-19. After the headmasters of the government schools presented the students’ dilemma to the department, it was decided that English-medium sections would be started at those schools from the current academic year.</p>.<p>Commissioner of the Department of School Education Vikas Kishor Suralkar told <em>DH</em>, “We are granting permission to start English-medium sections for class eight at those schools that were opened in 2018-19 so students who studied there till class seven can continue their education at the same school. But we have granted permission only to those schools within the two-kilometre radius of which, there is no other English-medium government high school.”</p>.<p>Suralkar added that guest teachers would be deputed to the English-medium sections. The department is also collecting feedback on the availability of classrooms at these schools, besides taking stock of the infrastructure at these institutions.</p>.<p>However, the delay on the department’s part in taking the decision prompted many parents to enrol their kids in private English-medium high schools. “Of the 16 students in English-medium sections who passed out of class seven, only three decided to enrol in our Kannada-medium high school, while the rest joined private schools,” said the headmaster of a government high school in Sedam taluk, Kalaburagi.</p>.<p>The headmaster of a government school in Hoovina Hadagali (Vijayanagara district) said that, owing to the lack of clarity on the issue, they had been compelled to allow students to transfer out. “Now, we can’t ask the parents to withdraw their kids from the private schools since the schools are unlikely to refund the fees,” the headmaster said.</p>