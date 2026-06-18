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Karnataka's Department of School Education gives nod for English-medium sections at government high schools

Many students have already enrolled in private high schools, say headmasters
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 23:43 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 23:43 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSchools

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