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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka's Dharwad to implement AI-enabled grievance redressal system

They key features of this system include, response to every complaint, service delivery to every citizen, continuous monitoring of grievances and clearly defined accountability at every stage.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 01:59 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 01:59 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDharwad

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