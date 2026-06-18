Karnataka's Dharwad to implement AI-enabled grievance redressal system

<p>Dharwad: The district administration in Dharwad has decided to implement AI-enabled grievance redressal mechanism to register the public grievances and respond to them in real time.</p>.<p>Chairing a meeting of district-level officials here on wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Snehal R stated that an AI-enabled integrated and comprehensive grievance redressal system will be implemented.</p>.<p>They key features of this system include, response to every complaint, service delivery to every citizen, continuous monitoring of grievances and clearly defined accountability at every stage.</p>.<p>She directed officials of various departments in the district to understand their responsibilities and work efficiently to resolve public grievances promptly.</p>.<p>Steps should be taken to ensure that local issues of Dharwad district do not escalate to the chief minister’s office. Officers from different departments should function as a coordinated team, and there should be no delay in resolving public grievances, she said.</p>.<p>Problems must be addressed within stipulated timelines while maintaining respect and dignity in public interactions.</p>.<p>She directed officials to provide skill training to youth, identify land for establishing an industrial park, mark and install signboards on government land, assets of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, and land belonging to the Hubballi-Dharwad Urban Development Authority to prevent encroachment or illegal occupation and create better educational and employment opportunities for local residents to reduce migration.</p>.<p>The deputy commissioner clarified that no schools in the district will be closed. Officials must submit information on the condition of school buildings by June 25. </p>.<p>The officials should also provide information on distribution of uniforms and shoes to students, re-enrollment of school dropouts, she added.</p>.<p><strong>Smartcards</strong></p>.<p>She also announced that smartcards would be issued to beneficiaries of the Gruha Jyoti, Gruha Lakshmi, and Shakti schemes.</p>.<p>Eligible beneficiaries must receive government benefits. Steps will also be taken to distribute free bus passes. Information regarding deceased persons should be collected and maintained.</p>.<p>The DC instructed police officers and government staff not to post unnecessary information on social media or create reels. </p>.<p>She directed the police to strengthen measures against cybercrime and take strict action against groups attempting to create communal disturbances.</p>.<p>The DC warned that officials who unnecessarily delay resolving public complaints would be held personally responsible and could face suspension.</p>.<p>ZP CEO Bhuvanesh Patil, and SP Gunjan Arya also spoke.</p>.<p><strong>100-day campaign</strong> </p><p>DC Snehal said the chief minister has launched a 100-day campaign focusing on youth development asset creation employment generation electricity access housing and ‘Bharat Jodo’ Youth Clubs. </p><p>Under the initiative Bharat Jodo Youth Clubs will be established to promote leadership qualities employment opportunities sports activities and community service. Around 10000 youth clubs are expected to function with annual support of approximately Rs 10 lakh each. These clubs will operate in schools community halls and Nirmithi Kendras and provide a platform for rural talent. These will not be political organisations she said.</p>