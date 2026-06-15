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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka’s first waste-to-charcoal plant in Hubballi-Dharwad completes trial run

The torrefied charcoal plant is the first such facility in Karnataka, said NVVN deputy general manager Rajeev Bhatia.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 23:31 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 23:31 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakawaste managementHubballi

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