Karnataka’s first waste-to-charcoal plant in Hubballi-Dharwad completes trial run

<p>Hubballi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a>’s first municipal solid waste-to-torrefied charcoal production plant being set up by a public sector enterprise here has completed trial run by operating continuously for 36 hours. Its full-fledged commissioning is expected by the end of this year.</p>.<p>NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN), a subsidiary of National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC), has built the plant on 12 acres of land provided by Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) near Gabbur on the city’s outskirts. </p>.<p>Seen as a major solution for management of dry waste generated in the twin cities, the plant, which converts combustible dry waste into torrefied charcoal, has a capacity of 200 tonnes per day.</p>.Bheeshma lake in Karnataka's Gadag chokes under waste .<p>The torrefied charcoal plant is the first such facility in Karnataka, said NVVN deputy general manager Rajeev Bhatia, while a plant is already functioning in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and similar projects are underway in a few other places.</p>.<p>“A 36-hour continuous trial run of the reactor has been completed successfully, and around 250 tonnes of torrefied charcoal has already been produced in different phases of testing. After completing the next phases of trials, testing and other procedures, full-fledged commissioning for commercial operations will take place in five to six months,” Bhatia said, adding that the total cost of the project was Rs 200 crore.</p>.<p>The yield of the torrefaction process (heating combustible dry waste in low-oxygen environment) is 30% to 35%, and the torrefied charcoal produced here will be used at NTPC’s thermal power plant at Kudagi in Vijayapura district, he said.</p>.<p>Hubballi-Dharwad, the second-largest city in the state, generates around 450 tonnes of waste per day, including up to 220 tonnes of dry waste. Along with combustible dry waste, HDMC will supply 25,000 litres of treated water per day to the NVVN plant from the sewage treatment plant at Gabbur.</p>.<p>“Proper treatment of dry waste is the biggest benefit this plant offers to the twin cities, as dry waste piling up at garbage dump yards poses environmental hazards,” said HDMC commissioner Rudresh Ghali.</p>.<p>At present, a portion of the dry waste collected by HDMC is sorted and sold by rag-pickers, while recyclers also collect it after segregation. Cement factories sometimes use it for refuse-derived fuel. The remaining waste is sent to garbage dump yards, according to HDMC executive engineer (solid waste management) Santoshkumar Yarangali.</p>.<p>From wet waste, HDMC has been producing compost at windrow plants in garbage yards.</p>.<p>A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited to set up a facility for generating compressed bio gas at Shivalli, which is expected to be ready in two years.</p>