Karnataka's free power scheme takes the shine off rooftop solar

While installation of a solar rooftop for close to 200 units of production could go up to Rs 3 lakh, the consumers can get nearly 40% subsidy on installation charges under the ‘Soura Gruha’ scheme offered by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, bringing down the initial investment to approximately Rs 2 lakh. “Since they already have a zero bill, the ROI period will increase. The government should have considered all these and added some conditions before announcing the scheme,” yet another vendor said, speaking to DH on conditions of anonymity.