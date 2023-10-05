Karnataka's Gangavathi tense as processionists perform puja in front of mosque

Police made elaborate security arrangements as tension prevailed near the Jamia Masjid in the town on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, during a procession for immersion of Ganesha idol, a few people had broken pumpkin and performed puja by a creating fire in the shape of a rangoli in front of the mosque at Gandhi Circle.
Police had put out the fire and had ensured that the procession moved forward.
Last week, during a similar procession for immersion of Ganesha idol, members of the Hindu Mahamandali had performed ‘mangalarathi’ in front of the entrance of the mosque, claiming that the mosque was once the Gangadhareshwara temple.
Police had registered a case with regard to last week’s incident.
On Wednesday, members of the Muslim community took objection to Tuesday’s incident, leading to a tense situation.
They demanded that those responsible should be arrested. Tahsildar Manjunath and police came to the spot and stopped traffic on the road to ensure that no untoward incident occurs. Police are camping at the spot.