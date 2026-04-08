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Karnataka's groundwater usage depletes, recharge capacity up: Report

Overall groundwater extraction has reduced from 68.44 per cent in 2024 to 66.49 per cent in 2025.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 10:17 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 10:17 IST
Karnataka NewsGroundwaterWater Conservation

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