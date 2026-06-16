Karnataka's Hakki-Pikki family in a fix in African country, appeals to Centre for help in retrieving passports

<p>Shivamogga: Three persons of a family belonging to the Hakki-Pikki tribe from Shivamogga district who went Mozambique, an East African country, to sell their herbal medicine have appealed to the Centre to help them get back their passports given to an agent for the renewal of visa at the earliest so that they can carry on their business.</p><p>In a video shared with Karnataka Hakki-Pikki Budakattu Sanghatane President Puneeth Kumar R said, Milan Kumar, his spouse Kavya, relative Gambhir stated that they had obtained a business visa to visit Mozambique, for herbal business two months ago. Before the three-month visa expired, the trio gave their passports and about Rs 4 lakh to the agent there for visa renewal.</p>.Karnataka: Two booked for alleged illegal transportation of cattle.<p>But even after about one month, there is no contact from the agent and their passports have not been and he is about 2000 km away from Maputo, the capital city. Unless they get their visa and passports, they can't leave their houses there. There is a possibility of police arresting them for not possessing valid passports and visa.</p><p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Karnataka Hakki-Pikki Budakattu Sanghatane President Puneeth Kumar said, "I have assured them that I will help them immediately and I will talk to the Government of India and the Indian Embassy in Mozambique and request the government to resolve the problem as soon as possible."</p>