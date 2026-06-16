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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka's Hakki-Pikki family in a fix in African country, appeals to Centre for help in retrieving passports

Before the three-month visa expired, the trio gave their passports and about Rs 4 lakh to the agent there for visa renewal.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 10:52 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 10:52 IST
Karnataka NewsAfricaHakki Pikki community

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