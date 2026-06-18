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Karnataka's Haveri DC Vijay Mahantesh visits farmer after children seen ploughing field

A villager had recorded the scene of children pulling the edekunte in Shankarappa’s field and shared the video on social media.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 01:39 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 01:39 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakahaveri

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