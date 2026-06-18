Karnataka's Haveri DC Vijay Mahantesh visits farmer after children seen ploughing field

<p>Haveri: Deputy Commissioner Vijay Mahantesh Danammanavar visited farmer Shankarappa Lamani’s field at Venkatapur in Ranebennur taluk on Tuesday and heard his grievances after reports surfaced that his children had been made to plough the farmland.</p>.<p>A villager had recorded the scene of children pulling the edekunte in Shankarappa’s field and shared the video on social media. </p>.<p>Following the news reports, the DC visited the farm with Agriculture Department officials and sought details about the incident.</p>.<p>Shankarappa said, “I own three acres and 16 guntas of land. Excessive weeds had grown among the cabbage crop. The edekunte had to be used to remove them. Bullock owners asked for Rs 3,000 as rent. I did not have that much money, so I got my children to pull the yoke and operate the implement.”</p>.<p>The DC replied, “If you need bullocks, inform us. We can arrange them through Lead Bank loan support. We can also provide agricultural equipment. It is not right to make children pull a yoke. Think about their future and ensure they receive a good education and become educated persons.”</p>.<p>Joint Director of Agriculture K Mallikarjun assured Shankarappa that a subsidised weed removal machine would be provided.</p>.<p>Assistant Director of Agriculture Shantamani and others were present.</p>