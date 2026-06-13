Karnataka's Hubballi to host Maharaja Trophy T-20 matches

<p>Just four months after hosting the Ranji Trophy final match and almost eight years after the then Karnataka Premier League (KPL) matches played here, Hubballi is now preparing to host Maharaja Trophy domestic Twenty20 cricket tournament this month end and during the first week of next month. </p>.<p>At the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) stadium at Rajnagar in the City, short-format cricket matches of Maharaja Trophy T-20 platform of the KSCA will be played from June 27 to July 3. A total of 12 matches will be played here, for which preparations are going on.</p>.KSCA rolls out key rule changes for Maharaja Trophy T20 tournament.<p>Maharaja Trophy matches are being held in Hubballi for the first time, as its matches after it replaced KPL in 2022 were held in Bengaluru and Mysuru. Cricket lovers here can directly watch the performances of star cricketers like Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, and Manish Pandey. Hubballi Tigers, and remaining five teams will play the league level matches of this IPL-model tournament which will begin in Mysuru.</p>.<p>According to sources in the KSCA, the matches will be telecast live for which six stands are being prepared for cameras. KSCA officials have already visited the stadium. KSCA president B K Venkatesh Prasad and others will be in the City on June 13 (Saturday).</p>.<p>Halogen lamps of four floodlights of the stadium are being replaced with energy-efficient LED lamps, which are helpful for day and night matches. Along with a machine, tarpaulins will be used to keep the ground dry in case of rains.</p>.<p>Service of additional staff would be used during the matches, while sitting arrangements would be made for around 7,000 spectators, sources added.</p>