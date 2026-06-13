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Karnataka's Hubballi to host Maharaja Trophy T-20 matches

Short-format cricket matches of Maharaja Trophy T-20 platform of the KSCA will be played from June 27 to July 3.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 01:29 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 01:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaHubballi

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