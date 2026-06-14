Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka's Kalaburagi reels under problem of basic infrastructure

Residents have been forced to rely on bottled and mineral water as the much-awaited 24x7 drinking water project remains incomplete.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 01:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
Intake well being constructed at Bennethora dam in Harasur village to supply drinking water to Kalaburagi. dh photos 
Intake well being constructed at Bennethora dam in Harasur village to supply drinking water to Kalaburagi. dh photos 
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 June 2026, 01:22 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us