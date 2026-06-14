Karnataka's Kalaburagi reels under problem of basic infrastructure

<p>Kalaburagi: Kalaburagi city, despite being the headquarters of the Kalyana Karnataka region, continues to struggle with basic infrastructure such as clean drinking water, well-maintained roads and proper drainage systems.</p>.<p>Residents have been forced to rely on bottled and mineral water as the much-awaited 24x7 drinking water project remains incomplete, even after the deadline given to Larsen & Toubro (L&T) expired.</p>.<p>In many localities, water is supplied only once every eight to ten days, causing severe hardship. The situation worsens during summer, when depleted groundwater levels leave residents unable to depend on borewells. With the onset of heavy rains, the poor condition of roads and drainage networks is expected to be exposed further through widespread waterlogging.</p>.First phase infra blueprint ready for Textile Park in Kalaburagi: Priyank Kharge.<p>L&T, which operates the water supply network, has drawn criticism from elected representatives and residents for allegedly supplying muddy water sourced from the Bhima River. As a temporary measure, officials of the Kalaburagi Mahanagar Palike supply water through tankers.</p>.<p>The prolonged delay in implementing the 24x7 drinking water supply project across all 55 municipal wards has forced citizens to continue relying on illegal mineral water units, which have proliferated in recent years.</p>.<p>The city has more than 2,000 borewells and their water is used for purposes other than drinking. However, many of these borewells are currently non-functional and awaiting repairs. Corporators and residents have strongly criticised Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for failing to carry out timely maintenance and repair work. As a result, many people are forced to purchase water from private purification plants for their daily needs.</p>.<p>Accusing officials of failing to implement infrastructure development projects effectively, opposition BJP corporators alleged that contractors are reluctant to participate in roadwork tenders because the quoted rates are too low to be viable. They pointed to the sharp increase in the prices of raw materials, including bitumen, following the conflict in the Middle East.</p>.<p>They also argued that the Kalaburagi Mahanagar Palike is facing a financial crunch due to the lack of adequate grants from the state government.</p>.<p>Former mayor Vishal Dargi said: “We had blacklisted L&T company for shoddy works and delay in completion of the 24X7 drinking water project. We passed a resolution in the general body meeting regarding this when the BJP was in power. Now, the ruling Congress has extended the deadline to the company. Many officials are not listening to the elected representatives and continue to serve in the same post for two decades without any transfers,” he added.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">June 2027 deadline</p>.<p>Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation Ltd (KUIDFC) Superintendent Engineer R P Jadhav said that around 60% of the physical work assigned to Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has been completed. The project's deadline has been extended by two years, although it was originally scheduled for completion in June 2025.</p>.<p>Jadhav said that excavation work required to facilitate water lifting from the Bennethora reservoir is progressing steadily, with about 30 feet of the planned 100-foot excavation completed so far. He expressed confidence that this component of the project would be completed by December this year.</p>.<p>He further stated that around 60% of the work on the Water Treatment Plant (WTP) at Salam Tekdi has also been completed and is progressing as planned.</p>.<p>He also said that the construction works of 6 out of the proposed 12 overhead tanks have been completed, and the remaining ones are nearing completion. “We have completed a total of 620 km of water distribution pipeline laying work out of the total 899 km line. The remaining work will be completed by the end of December this year. L&T company authorities must complete the 24X7 drinking water supply by June 2027. The project was delayed because the company had to obtain permission from the Irrigation Department to lift water from the Bennethora reservoir to meet the drinking water needs of Kalaburagi citizens,” he said.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">CCTV cameras</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Kalaburagi Mahanagar Palike Commissioner Avinash Shinde said that all necessary measures are being taken to improve the city's infrastructure, including the development of roads and drains, maintenance of gardens, plantation drives and the upgrading of major traffic circles to ensure smoother vehicular movement.</p>.<p>He said that a Rs 110-crore road development project has been launched, but its implementation has been affected by a shortage of bitumen following the conflict in the Middle East.</p>.<p>“We are installing 100 CCTV cameras and setting up a dedicated control room to monitor waste disposal across all municipal wards. In addition, new vehicles are being procured to strengthen waste management operations. Infrastructure development works are being carried out on the lines of the Smart City project with financial assistance from the state government and the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB). Steps are also being taken, in coordination with the Kalaburagi Urban Development Authority (KUDA), to improve more than 20 major traffic circles in the city,” Avinash Shinde said.</p>.<p>Quote - "All necessary measures are being taken to improve the city's infrastructure including the development of roads and drains maintenance of gardens plantation drives and the upgrading of major traffic circles to ensure smoother vehicular movement. A Rs 110-crore road development project has been launched but its implementation has been affected by a shortage of bitumen following the conflict in the Middle East.\n\nAvinash Shinde \nKalaburagi Mahanagar Palike Commissioner</p>.<p>Quote - "Around 60% of the physical work assigned to Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has been completed. The project's deadline has been extended by two years although it was originally scheduled for completion in June 2025. Excavation work required to facilitate water lifting from the Bennethora reservoir is progressing steadily with about 30 feet of the planned 100-foot excavation completed so far. This component of the project will be completed by December this year.\n\nR P Jadhav \nKUIDFC Superintendent Engineer</p>