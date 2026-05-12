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Karnataka's Kukke Temple earns Rs 167.89 crore revenue

The revenue was generated between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026, while the temple’s expenditure during the same period stood at Rs 85.20 crore.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 21:42 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 21:42 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKukke Temple

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