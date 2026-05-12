<p>Mangaluru: Kukke Subrahmanya Temple has recorded an annual revenue of Rs 167.89 crore during the 2025–26 financial year, retaining its position as the highest-earning Muzrai temple in Karnataka for the 15th consecutive year.</p>.<p>The revenue was generated between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026, while the temple’s expenditure during the same period stood at Rs 85.20 crore.</p>.<p><strong>Earnings increased</strong></p>.<p>The temple had earned Rs 155 crore during the 2024–25 financial year. This year’s earnings show an increase of nearly Rs 12 crore over the previous year. Major sources of income for the temple included service-related offerings and special sevas, hundi collections, interest from investments, rent from choultries and buildings, and agricultural produce from temple-owned plantation.</p>