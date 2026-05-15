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Karnataka's new excise policy: Premium whiskey, beer to cost less as local liquor gets dearer

From May 11, the State government did away with the decades-old bulk litre-based system to one pegged on the percentage of alcohol in beverages.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 09:38 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 09:38 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaLiquorTrendingTrending NowExcise Policy

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