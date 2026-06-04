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Karnataka's new Ministry: Know all about Ministers in D K Shivakumar's 13-member Cabinet

Shivakumar, took oath as 24th Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday along with 13 Cabinet Ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 05:22 IST
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D K Shivakumar

D K Shivakumar

D K Shivakumar

Credit: DH Photo

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Gangadharaiah Parameshwara

Kambadahalli Hanumappa Muniyappa

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Kelachandra Joseph George

Mallanagouda Basanagouda Patil

M B Patil

M B Patil

Credit: PTI Photo

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Ramalinga Reddy

Satish Jarkiholi

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Krishna Byre Gowda

Priyank Kharge

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U T Khader

Eshwar Khandre

Yathindra Siddaramaiah

Suresh B S (Byrati) 

Sharan Prakash Patil

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Published 04 June 2026, 05:22 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka Politics

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