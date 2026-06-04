Karnataka's new Ministry: Know all about Ministers in D K Shivakumar's 13-member Cabinet

<p>D K Shivakumar <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/sun-rises-on-dks-era-in-karnataka-shivakumar-takes-oath-as-chief-minister-4025987">took oath as the 24th Chief Minister of Karnataka</a> on Wednesday along with 13 Cabinet Ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/no-question-of-my-experience-being-overlooked-g-parameshwara-on-becoming-dy-chief-minister-of-karnataka-4025903">G Parameshwara</a>.</p><p>After days of hectic parleying, the Congress played it safe by inducting 11 old faces and two new ones — former Minister and Speaker U T Khader and debutant <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/from-reluctant-politician-to-siddaramaiahs-trusted-lieutenant-political-successor-yathindra-joins-dks-cabinet-4025773">Yathindra Siddaramaiah</a>. As many as 20 berths in the 34-member State Cabinet remain to be filled.</p><p>Here is a quick profile of the 14 Ministers of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a>.</p>.<p><strong>Age:</strong> 64</p><p><strong>Caste:</strong> Vokkaliga</p><p><strong>Education:</strong> MA in Political Science</p><p><strong>Constituency:</strong> Kanakapura</p><p><strong>Political experience:</strong> Eight-time MLA has been former Deputy Chief Minister and former president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). He has held portfolios such as Bengaluru Development, Water Resources, Energy, Co-operation, Urban Development, and Prisons.</p>.<p><strong>Age:</strong> 74</p><p><strong>Caste:</strong> SC (Right)</p><p><strong>Education:</strong> PhD in Plant Pathology from Waite Research Institute of the University of Adelaide, Australia.</p><p><strong>Constituency:</strong> Koratagere</p><p><strong>Political experience:</strong> Six-time MLA for Madhugiri and Koratagere, Deputy CM in JD(S)-Congress government, Higher Education Minister in S M Krishna government, KPCC president from 2010 to 2018.</p>.<p><strong>Age:</strong> 78</p><p><strong>Caste:</strong> SC (Left) </p><p><strong>Education:</strong> Law graduate (1986)</p><p><strong>Constituency:</strong> Devanahalli</p><p><strong>Political experience:</strong> Seven-time Kolar MP from 1991 to 2019, this is Muniyappa’s first stint as MLA. Having served as a Union Minister, Muniyappa began his career with the Congress in 1969. </p>. <p><strong>Age:</strong> 76</p><p><strong>Community:</strong> Christian </p><p><strong>Education:</strong> Pre-University</p><p><strong>Constituency:</strong> Sarvagnanagar</p><p><strong>Political experience:</strong> Six-time MLA, George has been a Congress loyalist throughout. His business interests include real estate. He first entered the Assembly in 1985. He was Minister of State in S Bangarappa government and later Urban Development Minister (1990-92). He was also Home and Bengaluru Development Minister. </p> .<p><strong>Age:</strong> 61</p><p><strong>Caste/Community:</strong> Lingayat</p><p><strong>Education:</strong> BE (civil)</p><p><strong>Constituency:</strong> Babaleshwar</p><p><strong>Political experience:</strong> Six-time MLA, Patil first entered the Assembly in 1989 at the age of 25 from the erstwhile Tikota constituency. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Bijapur in 1998. He heads the BLDE Association that runs several educational institutions. He was earlier Minister for Water Resources and Home.</p>.<p><strong>Age:</strong> 72</p><p><strong>Caste/Community:</strong> Reddy-Vokkaliga</p><p><strong>Education:</strong> BSc</p><p><strong>Constituency:</strong> BTM Layout</p><p><strong>Political experience:</strong> Eight-time MLA, Reddy is a veteran Congressman who became a councillor in 1983. He has represented Jayanagar and BTM Layout in the Assembly four times each. He was a Minister in the Veerappa Moily government. He was also Transport, Home and Muzrai Minister. </p>.<p><strong>Age:</strong> 63</p><p><strong>Caste:</strong> Valmiki (ST)</p><p><strong>Education:</strong> Pre-University</p><p><strong>Constituency:</strong> Yemkanmaradi</p><p><strong>Political experience:</strong> Hailing from a political powerhouse, Satish has brothers Balachandra and Ramesh who are elected from the BJP. He is a sugar baron in Belagavi. He was a two-term MLC from the JD(S). A rationalist, he was earlier Excise, Forest and Public Works Minister. </p> .<p><strong>Age:</strong> 53</p><p><strong>Caste:</strong> Vokkaliga</p><p><strong>Education:</strong> MA in international affairs from American University, Washington DC</p><p><strong>Constituency:</strong> Byatarayanapura</p><p><strong>Political experience:</strong> A six-time MLA, Krishna is the son of veteran politician late C Byre Gowda. Seen as Rahul Gandhi’s acolyte, Krishna was Youth Congress president between 2007 and 2011. Krishna has a grip on public finances. He is also a certified deep water scuba diver. Earlier Agriculture, Rural Development, Law and Revenue Minister.</p>.<p><strong>Age:</strong> 47</p><p><strong>Caste:</strong> SC (Right)</p><p><strong>Education:</strong> Pre-University and certified professional in computer arts and animation.</p><p><strong>Constituency:</strong> Chittapur</p><p><strong>Political experience:</strong> Having lost his first election in 2009, Priyank is now a three-time MLA. A practising Buddhist, Priyank took on the BJP over corruption, including PSI recruitment scam. He was earlier Minister for IT/BT, Tourism and Social Welfare.</p>.<p><strong>Age:</strong> 50</p><p><strong>Community:</strong> Muslim</p><p><strong>Education:</strong> LLB from SDM Law College</p><p><strong>Constituency:</strong> Mangalore</p><p><strong>Political experience:</strong> A five-time MLA, Khader was elected Assembly Speaker in May 2023. A Beary Muslim, Khader served earlier as Minister for Health, Food and Civil Supplies and Urban Development. He was also Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly. </p>.<p><strong>Age:</strong> 64</p><p><strong>Caste:</strong> Veerashaiva-Lingayat (Banajiga) </p><p><strong>Education:</strong> BE</p><p><strong>Constituency:</strong> Bhalki</p><p><strong>Political experience:</strong> Four-time MLA, Eshwar is the son of educationist, former Minister and Veerashaiva-Lingayat leader late Bhimanna Khandre. Eshwar was earlier Municipalities Minister. He also heads Veerashaiva Mahasabha. </p>.<p><strong>Age:</strong> 45</p><p><strong>Caste:</strong> Kuruba</p><p><strong>Education:</strong> MBBS, MD (pathology)</p><p><strong>Constituency:</strong> MLC</p><p><strong>Political experience:</strong> A two-time lawmaker, Yathindra is son of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Yathindra first became MLA from Varuna, his father's segment, in 2018. In 2023, he vacated his seat for Siddaramaiah and became MLC.</p>.<p><strong>Age:</strong> 54</p><p><strong>Caste:</strong> Kuruba</p><p><strong>Education:</strong> Pre-university</p><p><strong>Constituency:</strong> Hebbal</p><p><strong>Political experience:</strong> A two-time MLA, Suresh first became MLC in 2012. He resigned to contest the 2018 Assembly election. Suresh is related to B A Basavaraj (Byrati), who is with the BJP now. Suresh has declared assets worth Rs 618 crore. He has invested in real estate firms. </p>.<p><strong>Age:</strong> 58</p><p><strong>Caste:</strong> Lingayat (Adi Banajiga) </p><p><strong>Education:</strong> MBBS, MD (Skin & VD)</p><p><strong>Constituency:</strong> Sedam</p><p><strong>Political experience:</strong> Patil is a four-time MLA, who was earlier Minister for Medical Eeducation in the first and second Siddaramaiah governments. He was instrumental in setting up the Kalaburagi branch of the Jayadeva Institute and giving a facelift to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences.</p>